Mikhail Sergachev scores in OT to lift Utah over the Canucks 3-2

By Alex Vejar, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 19, 2024 at 10:41 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 10:57 p.m.

 
Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) reacts after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City.

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) reacts after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Mikhail Sergachev scored 4:48 into overtime to lift the Utah Hockey Club to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah in the third period to force overtime. Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves. Logan Cooley added two assists.

Danton Heinen and Dakota Joshua scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots. Quinn Hughes assisted on both goals.

Utah: Utah is now on a three-game winning streak.

Canucks: The overtime loss put them in a four-way tie on points (31) for first place in the Pacific Division along with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

Guenther tied the game at 2-2 on a power play with 4:30 to play, after Utah trailed 2-0 earlier in the period.

Utah won just its second game this season when trailing after the second period, improving to 2-10-3. It was Vancouver's first loss of the season when leading after the second.

The Canucks visit the Golden Knights on Thursday, while the Utah Hockey Club visits the Wild on Friday.

This story has been corrected to show that Dylan Guenther, not Nick Schmaltz, scored for Utah in the third period.

