LOS ANGELES — Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 15 points to lead the Loyola Marymount Lions and Jevon Porter secured the victory with a jump shot converted into a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining as the Lions took down the UCSB Gauchos 60-58 on Wednesday. The Lions are now 6-4 on the season, while the Gauchos moved to 7-4.