LOS ANGELES — Chibuzo Agbo scored 23 points and Desmond Claude scored 21 points and USC distanced itself from Cal State Northridge in the second half beating the Matadors 90-69. PJ Fuller II and Keonte Jones scored 17 apiece for the Matadors. Saint Thomas made a pair of 3-pointers within a minute and Claude converted a three-point play and USC extended its 54-49 lead to 14 points and the Trojans stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.