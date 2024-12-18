Jeremiah Fears' 4-point play with 11.5 seconds left helps No. 14 Oklahoma edge No. 24 Michigan 87-86

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 10:05 p.m.

 
Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears (0) shoots a game-winning three point shot over Michigan center Danny Wolf (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Fears was fouled on the play and made the free throw to secure a 87-86 Oklahoma win.

Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears (0) shoots a game-winning three point shot over Michigan center Danny Wolf (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Fears was fouled on the play and made the free throw to secure a 87-86 Oklahoma win. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Leer en español

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeremiah Fears buried a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left and drew a foul, then sank the ensuing free throw for a 4-point play as No. 14 Oklahoma edged 24th-ranked Michigan 87-86 on Wednesday night in a wild finish at the Jumpman Invitational. Fears finished with 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Sooners (11-0) remained unbeaten. Duke Miles had 17 points, including two big 3s in the second half. Vladislav Goldin finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Danny Wolf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (8-3). The Wolverines were in control most of the game and had a three-point lead and the ball with 30 seconds left.

