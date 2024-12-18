No. 13 Gonzaga pulls away in the 2nd half to beat Nicholls 102-72

By Henry Krueger, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 9:55 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 9:48 p.m.

 
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) blocks a shot by Nicholls State guard Robert Brown III during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Spokane, Wash.

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) blocks a shot by Nicholls State guard Robert Brown III during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Braden Huff scored 25 points off the bench and No. 13 Gonzaga overcame a slow start to roll past Nicholls 102-72 on Wednesday night. Graham Ike added 20 points and six rebounds, and Ryan Nembhard had 18 points and 10 assists to help the Bulldogs (8-3) bounce back from a 77-71 loss last week to No. 11 UConn at Madison Square Garden. Bryon Ireland led Nicholls (7-5) with 16 points, including eight in the first half. Gonzaga didn't make a 3-pointer for nearly 15 minutes but surged ahead with a 22-4 run over the final seven minutes of the half.

