No. 13 Gonzaga pulls away in the 2nd half to beat Nicholls 102-72

SPOKANE, Wash. — Braden Huff scored 25 points off the bench and No. 13 Gonzaga overcame a slow start to roll past Nicholls 102-72 on Wednesday night. Graham Ike added 20 points and six rebounds, and Ryan Nembhard had 18 points and 10 assists to help the Bulldogs (8-3) bounce back from a 77-71 loss last week to No. 11 UConn at Madison Square Garden. Bryon Ireland led Nicholls (7-5) with 16 points, including eight in the first half. Gonzaga didn't make a 3-pointer for nearly 15 minutes but surged ahead with a 22-4 run over the final seven minutes of the half.