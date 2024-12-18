Reserve Avery helps save Oklahoma State from Tarleton State in 66-61 win

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 8:55 p.m.

 

STILLWATER, Okla. — Marchelus Avery came off the bench to score 18 points and collect 10 rebounds and Oklahoma State held on to beat Tarleton State 66-61. Marty Silvera's jump shot with 30 seconds left brought the Texans within 64-61. On the Cowboys' ensuing possession, Arturo Dean committed the team's 18th turnover. The Texans called time out, and with 10 seconds left, Bubu Benjamin missed a 3-pointer which was rebounded by Oklahoma State's Bryce Benjamin, who passed the ball to Avery. Avery was fouled by Izzy Myles with four seconds left and he sealed the win by sinking two free throws.

The Associated Press

