Nicholas Robertson part of key goals for Toronto in 5-3 win over Dallas and his older brother

DALLAS — Nicholas Robertson scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on another against his older brother's team as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 5-3. Joseph Woll stopped 38 shots Wednesday night. Robertson made it 3-2 with an unassisted goal at 5:31 of the second period, only 16 seconds after the first of William Nylander's two goals tied the game. The 23-year-old Robertson had the assist on Bobby McMann's goal later in the second, when 25-year-old Jason Robertson was on the ice for the Stars. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on 12 shots playing on his 26th birthday.