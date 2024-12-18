Nicholas Robertson part of key goals for Toronto in 5-3 win over Dallas and his older brother

By Stephen Hawkins, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 8:36 p.m.

 
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) tries to get the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) tries to get the puck from Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS — Nicholas Robertson scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on another against his older brother's team as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 5-3. Joseph Woll stopped 38 shots Wednesday night. Robertson made it 3-2 with an unassisted goal at 5:31 of the second period, only 16 seconds after the first of William Nylander's two goals tied the game. The 23-year-old Robertson had the assist on Bobby McMann's goal later in the second, when 25-year-old Jason Robertson was on the ice for the Stars. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on 12 shots playing on his 26th birthday.

