George scores 14 of his 18 points in second half to help Georgia Tech hold off UMBC 91-82

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 8:12 p.m.

 

ATLANTA — Naithan George scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and added eight assists to help Georgia Tech beat UMBC 91-82 Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Baye Ndongo scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Lance Terry and freshman Jaeden Mustaf, making his first start, added 15 points each for the Yellow Jackets (5-6). Bryce Johnson scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half when the Retrievers (7-6) made a run at the Tech to cut a 22-point lead down to six. Louie Jordan hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Ace Valentine added 16 points.

The Associated Press

