New York breaks loose with four goals in 2nd period to defeat Toronto 4-2

NEWARK, N.J. — Noora Tulus scored the first of four New York goals in the second period and the Sirens used the momentum to post a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Sceptres in their home opener. The onslaught had the oddity of including the first PWHL goal for Tulus, captain Micah Zandee-Hart and Emmy Fecteau. Jaime Bourbonnais also scored. The goals by Zandee-Hart and Bourbonnais were scored on the power play and the Sirens scored on two of four power plays. Toronto was 0-for-1 with the advantage. Toronto scored twice in the third, Hannah Miller picking up her second goal of the season in the third minute, and Kali Flanagan scoring unassisted with 30 seconds remaining.