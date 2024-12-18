Wednesday's Scores

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 76, Eastern Mennonite 12
Buckingham County 67, Fork Union Prep 45
Buffalo Gap 61, Stonewall Jackson 31
Colgan 77, Park View-Sterling 46
Combine Academy, N.C. 67, Bishop O'Connell 56
East Rockingham 59, Page County 39
Eastern Montgomery 37, Grayson County 30
Glenvar 77, William Byrd 68
Gretna 54, Tunstall 34
Heritage 62, Woodgrove 52
Lloyd Bird 83, Manchester 59
New Kent 63, Bruton 61
Salem 41, Radford 40
Stafford 57, Courtland 52
Stone Bridge 74, Loudoun County 52
Unicoi County, Tenn. 82, Northwood 38
Warhill 52, Smithfield 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
