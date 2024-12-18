Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 7:25 p.m.

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 76, Eastern Mennonite 12

Buckingham County 67, Fork Union Prep 45

Buffalo Gap 61, Stonewall Jackson 31

Colgan 77, Park View-Sterling 46

Combine Academy, N.C. 67, Bishop O'Connell 56

East Rockingham 59, Page County 39

Eastern Montgomery 37, Grayson County 30

Glenvar 77, William Byrd 68

Gretna 54, Tunstall 34

Heritage 62, Woodgrove 52

Lloyd Bird 83, Manchester 59

New Kent 63, Bruton 61

Salem 41, Radford 40

Stafford 57, Courtland 52

Stone Bridge 74, Loudoun County 52

Unicoi County, Tenn. 82, Northwood 38

Warhill 52, Smithfield 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

