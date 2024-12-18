Raiders keep getting to opposing quarterbacks even without key pass rushers

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HENDERSON, Nev. — Maxx Crosby's announcement last week that he would miss the season's final three games because of impending ankle surgery was the most severe and latest blow to the Raiders' depleted defensive line. It's a line that also has for most of the season has been without Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, a pair of devastating losses. But one of the few things Las Vegas has done right this season is sustain a pass rush that even is getting better. The Raiders have made 12 of their 32 sacks over the past three games.