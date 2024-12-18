Raiders keep getting to opposing quarterbacks even without key pass rushers

By Mark Anderson, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 6:22 p.m.

 
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is tripped up by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is tripped up by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

HENDERSON, Nev. — Maxx Crosby's announcement last week that he would miss the season's final three games because of impending ankle surgery was the most severe and latest blow to the Raiders' depleted defensive line. It's a line that also has for most of the season has been without Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, a pair of devastating losses. But one of the few things Las Vegas has done right this season is sustain a pass rush that even is getting better. The Raiders have made 12 of their 32 sacks over the past three games.

