Rangers trade Kaapo Kakko to the Kraken for Will Borgen and draft picks

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 5:37 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 5:18 p.m.

 
New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) is congratulated by Alexis Lafrenière (13) after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in New York. The Rangers won 4-3.

New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) is congratulated by Alexis Lafrenière (13) after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in New York. The Rangers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The New York Rangers have traded winger Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken. The move comes less than 36 hours after Kakko said he was upset about coach Peter Laviolette's decision to make him a healthy scratch in the struggling team's game Sunday at St. Louis. The Rangers received defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick from Seattle in the deal. New York has lost 11 of its past 14 games, including five of seven since trading captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim.

