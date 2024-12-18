Dolphins veteran DT Calais Campbell could join a contender if Miami is eliminated from playoff race

By Alanis Thames, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 5:01 p.m.

 
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enter the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enter the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Leer en español

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Calais Campbell doesn't want to think too far ahead. The veteran defensive tackle knows he will suit up for the Miami Dolphins against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Beyond that, he's not too sure. The Dolphins nearly sent Campbell to Baltimore ahead of the trade deadline before coach Mike McDaniel stepped in and vetoed the move, making the argument that Miami — then 2-6 — had time to turn the season around. Campbell said Wednesday that he and the Dolphins could have conversations about releasing him so he can join a playoff contender if Miami (6-8) is eliminated from the postseason soon.

