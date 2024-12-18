Cal guard Jayda Noble paints custom shoes to express her artistic side when she leaves the court

By Janie Mccauley, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 6:37 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:22 p.m.

 
California basketball player Jayda Noble is interviewed in front of her artwork in Berkeley, Calif., Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

California basketball player Jayda Noble is interviewed in front of her artwork in Berkeley, Calif., Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

12 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BERKELEY, Calif. — California women's basketball player Jayda Noble is running a business out of her Berkeley apartment. She's paints custom shoes for basketball players and others around the country. It's her passion but also a livelihood for the guard who goes by the catchy handle "Jayyycasso" on Instagram. Noble is nearly done with shoes for some of the nation's top stars who might become supporters and help spread the word. UConn's Paige Bueckers was on that list. TCU's Hailey Van Lith just received a pair featuring flowers and a horned frog.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Janie Mccauley

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  