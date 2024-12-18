Cal guard Jayda Noble paints custom shoes to express her artistic side when she leaves the court

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BERKELEY, Calif. — California women's basketball player Jayda Noble is running a business out of her Berkeley apartment. She's paints custom shoes for basketball players and others around the country. It's her passion but also a livelihood for the guard who goes by the catchy handle "Jayyycasso" on Instagram. Noble is nearly done with shoes for some of the nation's top stars who might become supporters and help spread the word. UConn's Paige Bueckers was on that list. TCU's Hailey Van Lith just received a pair featuring flowers and a horned frog.