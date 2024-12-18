Hawks G Kobe Bufkin to have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 5:16 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:09 p.m.

 
Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin dribbles away from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Cleveland.

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin dribbles away from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks backup guard Kobe Bufkin will undergo surgery to deal with lingering shoulder issues, knocking him out for the rest of the season. The Hawks announced that Bufkin will undergo surgery to address right shoulder instability on Jan. 7. The second-year player is expected to make a full recovery before next season. Bufkin was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 draft, but he has been plagued by shoulder issues during his brief NBA career. After partially dislocating his right shoulder, Bufkin was unable to take part in the Summer League. He re-injured the same shoulder during a practice ahead of the season opener and played in just 10 games before the Hawks decided to shut him down because of lingering issues.

