PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma's face bloodied after sliced by cleat while making save

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 2:46 p.m.

 

Leer en español

MONACO — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's face was bloodied after being hit by an opponent's cleat in a French league game against Monaco. The Italy international took the studs of Wilfried Singo's cleat in the 17th minute at the Stade Louis II. Singo, whose shot had been blocked, tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but instead struck his face. Pictures showed that Donnarumma was cut below his right eye. Singo, who had already been warned, was lucky to avoid a red card. Donnarumma was replaced by Matvey Safonov.

The Associated Press

