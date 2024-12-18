Man pleads guilty to stalking UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers

FILE - This photo provided by University of Connecticut police shows booking photo of Robert Parmalee, charged with stalking and harassing UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers.

FILE - This photo provided by University of Connecticut police shows booking photo of Robert Parmalee, charged with stalking and harassing UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers. (University of Connecticut police via AP, File)

ROCKVILLE, Conn. — A man accused of stalking and harassing UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers has pleaded guilty to a stalking charge. A court clerk said 40-year-old Robert Cole Parmalee received a one-year suspended sentence and three year's probation on Wednesday. He originally faced three charges, but those were substituted for second-degree stalking. Parmalee had an engagement ring and lingerie with him when he was first arrested in August while walking near Bradley International Airport. He told police he had just flown in from the Pacific Northwest and was on his way to see Bueckers at UConn. A message was left seeking comment with his public defender.

