Mike Shula is back in the SEC at South Carolina after nearly two decades since Alabama fired him

By Pete Iacobelli, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 2:24 p.m.

 
FILE - South Carolina offensive analyst Mike Shula walks the field during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

FILE - South Carolina offensive analyst Mike Shula walks the field during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, FIle)

2 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mike Shula is eager to return to the Southeastern Conference as South Carolina's offensive coordinator, nearly two decades after the former Alabama quarterback was fired as the Crimson Tide's coach. Shula, the 59-year old son of the late NFL coaching wins leader Don Shula, was hired this week after predecessor Dowell Loggains became Appalachian State's head coach. Shula spent this past season as an offensive analyst at South Carolina after working in the NFL since his dismissal at Alabama. He is hopeful the 14th-ranked Gamecocks can keep improving on offense as they have during their 9-3 season.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Pete Iacobelli

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  