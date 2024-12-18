Titans 1st-year coach Brian Callahan switching to backup QB and keeping Will Levis on the bench

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are keeping second-year quarterback Will Levis on the bench and starting the backup who is here on a one-year deal. The decision to start Mason Rudolph that was announced Wednesday also gives the Titans a chance to show their improvement under first-year coach Brian Callahan when they visit Indianapolis. Callahan said he feels it's best for the Titans to see what Rudolph can bring offensively over the last weeks of the season. Callahan was hired specifically for his offensive skills and his past work with quarterbacks ranging from Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning to Joe Burrow. Levis has 17 of the Titans' league-worst 29 turnovers.