White Sox sign right-hander Bryse Wilson, trade catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Angels for cash

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 1:50 p.m.

 

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $1.05-million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Bryse Wilson and traded catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Los Angeles Angels for cash. The 26-year-old Wilson was 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 34 appearances and nine starts with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He is 20-21 with a 4.61 ERA over seven seasons with Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. The 30-year-old Robinson was 9 for 70 in 26 games with Chicago in 2024.

The Associated Press

