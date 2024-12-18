Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson says he's on track to reach goal of returning for the Super Bowl

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 1:26 p.m.

 
Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson visits with Jacob Rinehart, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Chesterfield Township, Mich.

Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson visits with Jacob Rinehart, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Chesterfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is aiming to return from a gruesome injury and help the franchise play for the NFL championship. Hutchinson says on The Squeeze podcast that was published Wednesday that he's on track for his goal of returning for the Super Bowl. Hutchinson had surgery to repair his broken tibia and fibula two months ago after he was injured in a win at Dallas. He was leading the league with 7 1/2 sacks through five games when he was hurt and the total more than doubles the number of sacks any other Lion has this season.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  