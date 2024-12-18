Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson says he's on track to reach goal of returning for the Super Bowl

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is aiming to return from a gruesome injury and help the franchise play for the NFL championship. Hutchinson says on The Squeeze podcast that was published Wednesday that he's on track for his goal of returning for the Super Bowl. Hutchinson had surgery to repair his broken tibia and fibula two months ago after he was injured in a win at Dallas. He was leading the league with 7 1/2 sacks through five games when he was hurt and the total more than doubles the number of sacks any other Lion has this season.