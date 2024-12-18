Chiefs love veteran backups for Patrick Mahomes. They may have their best yet in Carson Wentz

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a history of bringing in veteran backups for Patrick Mahomes, whether it was Matt Moore and Chad Henne in recent years or Blaine Gabbert last season. They may have found their best yet in Carson Wentz, and they may need him this week if Patrick Mahomes' sprained ankle is not sufficiently healed in time to play Houston on Saturday. All indications are that the two-time MVP will be on the field for a matchup between the AFC West champion Chiefs and the AFC South champion Texans. But the Chiefs feel good about Wentz's ability to win a game should they need him on the field.