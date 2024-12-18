Atalanta dominant again with 6-1 win over Cesena in Italian Cup, Roma routs Sampdoria

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILAN — Serie A leader Atalanta continued its domination of domestic soccer this season with another hefty victory in the Italian Cup albeit against second division Cesena. Charles De Ketelaere and Lazar Samardzic both scored twice as Atalanta cruised to a 6-1 win to book a place in the quarterfinals against Bologna. Atalanta has won a club record 10 straight league matches. Roma also eased through against lower-league opposition. They beat coach Claudio Ranieri's former team Sampdoria 4-1 to secure a quarterfinal match against AC Milan. The quarterfinals will be played in February.