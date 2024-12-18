Atalanta dominant again with 6-1 win over Cesena in Italian Cup, Roma routs Sampdoria

By Daniella Matar, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:19 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 12:57 p.m.

 
Roma's Artem Dovbyk shoots at goal during the Italian Cup soccer match between Roma and Sampdoria, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

Roma's Artem Dovbyk shoots at goal during the Italian Cup soccer match between Roma and Sampdoria, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MILAN — Serie A leader Atalanta continued its domination of domestic soccer this season with another hefty victory in the Italian Cup albeit against second division Cesena. Charles De Ketelaere and Lazar Samardzic both scored twice as Atalanta cruised to a 6-1 win to book a place in the quarterfinals against Bologna. Atalanta has won a club record 10 straight league matches. Roma also eased through against lower-league opposition. They beat coach Claudio Ranieri's former team Sampdoria 4-1 to secure a quarterfinal match against AC Milan. The quarterfinals will be played in February.

