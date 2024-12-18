Officials celebrate new I-15 interchange in Washington, marking end of $78M project

By Mori Kessler, St. George News | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 2:33 p.m.

 
The new Main Street/Exit 12 interchange off I-15 in Washington, which opened to traffic just prior to Thanksgiving, had an official ribbon cutting celebrating its completion, Washington on Tuesday.

The new Main Street/Exit 12 interchange off I-15 in Washington, which opened to traffic just prior to Thanksgiving, had an official ribbon cutting celebrating its completion, Washington on Tuesday. (Mori Kessler, St. George News)

Leer en español

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A ribbon was cut in Washington, Washington County, on a chilly Tuesday morning, celebrating the completion of the Main Street/Exit 12 highway interchange project. The interchange provides a new on-and-off point for one of southern Utah's rapidly growing communities and marks an end to a project that started in 2017.

The purpose of the new interchange, now the fourth in Washington on I-15, is to help increase mobility and safety on the interstate while also providing better connectivity for Washington and easing traffic congestion around the Green Spring/Exit 10 interchange.

The construction of the new interchange began in the spring of 2023. It coincided with a Utah Department of Transportation project that added a third lane in both directions to I-15 between exits 10 and 13.

The overall cost of the project was $78.3 million, with $2 million of that coming from Washington. The rest of the funding came from the state, Kirk Thornock, director of UDOT's Region 4 area, said prior to the ribbon cutting.

Mori Kessler

