Lions keep Montgomery off IR, holding out hope another opinion on his knee injury clears him to play

By Larry Lage, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 12:14 p.m.

 
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) looks for running room as Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) looks for running room as Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are holding out hope that running back David Montgomery might be able to return from what was believed to be a season-ending knee injury. Coach Dan Campbell says the team did not put Montgomery on injured reserve along with three other players this week because he's getting another opinion on his knee. The Lions have an NFL-high 21 players on injured reserve. Detroit visits Chicago on Sunday clinging to a first-place tie with Minnesota in the NFC North, along with a tie with the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the conference.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Larry Lage

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  