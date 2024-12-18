Lions keep Montgomery off IR, holding out hope another opinion on his knee injury clears him to play

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are holding out hope that running back David Montgomery might be able to return from what was believed to be a season-ending knee injury. Coach Dan Campbell says the team did not put Montgomery on injured reserve along with three other players this week because he's getting another opinion on his knee. The Lions have an NFL-high 21 players on injured reserve. Detroit visits Chicago on Sunday clinging to a first-place tie with Minnesota in the NFC North, along with a tie with the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the conference.