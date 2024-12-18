Falcons sign kicker Riley Patterson after Younghoe Koo placed on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed kicker Younghoe Koo on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and signed kicker Riley Patterson from Cleveland's practice squad. Koo battled a right hip injury earlier in the season, but the Falcons did not say if that was the injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the regular season. Coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday following Monday night's 15-9 win at Las Vegas that Koo "kind of hurt himself a little bit." The Falcons released kicker Tanner Brown from their practice squad.

