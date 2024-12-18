Cleveland will host MLS matchup between Lionel Messi, Inter Miami and Columbus Crew in April

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are hosting the world's most famous "footballer." Lionel Messi, who was named Major Soccer League's MVP in his first season with Miami Inter, is expected to play in Cleveland on April 19 against the Columbus Crew in the Browns' 67,000-seat stadium. It will be the first MLS regular-season game played at Huntington Bank Field, which previously has hosted games featuring the U.S. men's and women's national teams. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam also own the Crew and view the chance to hold the game in Cleveland as an opportunity to broaden their fan base.