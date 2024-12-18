Cleveland will host MLS matchup between Lionel Messi, Inter Miami and Columbus Crew in April

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 11:10 a.m.

 
FILE - Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

FILE - Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are hosting the world's most famous "footballer." Lionel Messi, who was named Major Soccer League's MVP in his first season with Miami Inter, is expected to play in Cleveland on April 19 against the Columbus Crew in the Browns' 67,000-seat stadium. It will be the first MLS regular-season game played at Huntington Bank Field, which previously has hosted games featuring the U.S. men's and women's national teams. Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam also own the Crew and view the chance to hold the game in Cleveland as an opportunity to broaden their fan base.

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  