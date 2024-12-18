Have You Seen This? Boy shows the true spirit of the season: giving

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

THE DOORSTEP — Christmas and Halloween are the two most magical holidays of the season — there is so much focus on children and giving.

Halloween is the first holiday of the holiday season, in case you didn't know. And while one may not think of Halloween as a giving holiday, a viral video shows this one boy knows better.

In the video, a trick-or-treater approaches a bowl of candy on the porch of a home.

The dad tells him, "Just get one." But the boy has other plans after he sees the bowl is not equipped for more children.

"Gimme a handful of candy," the boy says.

Sure, there was less candy for the two to share when they got home, but it was good for the dad to encourage this selfless act.

"We are kind," the boy says as he leaps off the porch.

Yes, you are.

