Red Bull principal Christian Horner says honorary award from King Charles is 'very humbling'

LONDON — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says it was "very humbling" to receive an honorary award from King Charles III. It came at the end of a Formula 1 season that saw Horner cleared of accusations of inappropriate conduct by a team employee. Horner was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the king's traditional New Year's List for his services to motorsport. He received the award at a Buckingham Palace ceremony. It capped a year in which Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won a fourth straight title, but where the results on the track were sometimes overshadowed by the accusations against Horner.