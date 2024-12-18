Red Bull principal Christian Horner says honorary award from King Charles is 'very humbling'

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 9:43 a.m.

 
Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner, right, poses with his wife wife Geri Horner after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday Dec. 18, 2024.

Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner, right, poses with his wife wife Geri Horner after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday Dec. 18, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

LONDON — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says it was "very humbling" to receive an honorary award from King Charles III. It came at the end of a Formula 1 season that saw Horner cleared of accusations of inappropriate conduct by a team employee. Horner was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the king's traditional New Year's List for his services to motorsport. He received the award at a Buckingham Palace ceremony. It capped a year in which Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won a fourth straight title, but where the results on the track were sometimes overshadowed by the accusations against Horner.

