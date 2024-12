Sports on TV for Thursday, Dec. 19

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Dec. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Norfolk St. vs. Alabama St., Uncasville, Conn.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: Delaware St. vs. Grambling St., Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston St., New Orleans

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Nebraska, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, First Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Orlando

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Orlando (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Minnesota

TRUTV — New York at Minnesota (DataCast)

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Greensboro vs. South Bay, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Stockton vs. Iowa, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Raptors 905 vs. Rio Grande Valley, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Capital City vs. Sioux Falls, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winter Showcase: Valley vs. Memphis, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Denver at L.A. Chargers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Conference League: HJK Helsinki at Real Betis

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals: Round Robin

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.