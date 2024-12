Sports on TV for Dec. 23 - 29

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Monday, Dec. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Honolulu

10 p.m.

BTN — Seattle at Washington

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Honolulu

1 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA, Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Fresno St., Boise, Idaho

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — New Orleans at Green Bay

ESPN — New Orleans at Green Bay

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Green Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

_____

Tuesday, Dec. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — The Hawaii Howl: South Florida vs. San Jose St., Honolulu

_____

Wednesday, Dec. 25

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

ABC — San Antonio at New York

ESPN — San Antonio at New York

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Dallas

ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas

5 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Boston

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston

8 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

10:30 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Phoenix

ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NETFLIX — Kansas City at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

NETFLIX — Baltimore at Houston

_____

Thursday, Dec. 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — The GameAbove Sports Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Toledo, Detroit

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Rate Bowl: Rutgers vs. Kansas St., Phoenix

9 p.m.

ESPN — The 68 Ventures Bowl: Arkansas St. vs. Bowling Green, Mobile, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool

_____

Friday, Dec. 27

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

ESPN — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FOX — The DirecTV Holiday Bowl: Syracuse vs. Washington St., San Diego

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Southern Cal vs. Texas A&M, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago at Buffalo

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Utah

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Ipswich Town at Arsenal

_____

Saturday, Dec. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon

BTN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Maryland

CW — E. Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — Coppin St. at Georgetown

2 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech

CBS — NC Central at NC A&T

CW — Bucknell at Syracuse

FS1 — Loyola (Md.) at DePaul

4 p.m.

ACCN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Boston College

CBS — Howard at Hampton

FOX — UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Los Angeles

6 p.m.

FS1 — Delaware at St. John's

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

FOX — Creighton at St. John's

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Gonzaga

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. North Carolina, Boston

Noon

ABC — The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska, New York

2:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Isleta New Mexico Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. TCU, Albuquerque, N.M.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — The Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa St. vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

CW — The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado St., Tucson, Ariz.

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Go Bowling Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. NC State, Annapolis, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — The Valero Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado, San Antonio

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Army, Shreveport, La.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Charlotte

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — L.A. Chargers at New England

4:30 p.m.

NFLN — Denver at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

NFLN — Arizona at L.A. Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Toronto

_____

Sunday, Dec. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon

BTN — Indiana St. at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — Penn at Penn St.

1:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Northeastern at Northwestern

2 p.m.

BTN — Chicago St. at Illinois

PEACOCK — Morgan St. at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Temple

PEACOCK — NJIT at Washington

4 p.m.

BTN — Winthrop at Indiana

6 p.m.

BTN — Toledo at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — W. Kentucky at Michigan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Rice

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Miami

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

10 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Southern Cal

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, Carolina at Tampa Bay, Tennessee at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Minnesota, Las Vegas at New Orleans, Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Miami at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at Washington

PEACOCK — Atlanta at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Everton

12:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United

_____