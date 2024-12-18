Instagram to make up more than half of Meta's US ad revenue in 2025, report shows

By Akash Sriram, Reuters | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 10:47 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.

 
Instagram is set to account for more than half of Meta Platforms' advertising revenue in the United States next year.

Instagram is set to account for more than half of Meta Platforms' advertising revenue in the United States next year.

NEW YORK — Instagram is set to account for more than half of Meta Platforms' advertising revenue in the United States next year, as the social media platform improves monetization of its products, according to research firm Emarketer.

Instagram's Reels competes with ByteDance's TikTok and YouTube Shorts, as users find short-form videos more engaging, driving marketers to adopt the format at a time when Meta is looking to boost revenue from the product by placing more ads.

If a TikTok ban takes effect in the U.S., Reels and YouTube Shorts could become attractive alternatives for advertising, potentially boosting Instagram's growth.

"Instagram is now a video-first platform, with users spending close to two-thirds of their Instagram time watching videos," Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Emarketer.

"If the TikTok ban is enforced in 2025, Instagram could capture over one-fifth of reallocated TikTok ad dollars in the U.S.," Enberg added.

In 2024, Instagram's ad revenue primarily came from its Feed and Stories features, contributing 53.7% and 24.6%, respectively.

However, as Reels' revenue increases, the combined revenue share from Instagram Explore, Reels and potentially Threads is projected to rise to 9.6% in 2025.

