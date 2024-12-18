The darker side of the rise of women's sports: With more visibility comes more online harassment

By Noreen Nasir And Brittany Peterson, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

 
FILE - LSU's Angel Reese, left, and Iowa's Caitlin Clark, right, pose for a photo before the WNBA basketball draft, April 15, 2024, in New York.

NEW YORK — As women's sports set new records for attendance and viewership this year, longtime fans have watched with both optimism and unease. The meteoric rise in popularity propelled by stars like the WNBA's Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has also revealed strong backlash to this success. It's a cycle female athletes and fans of women's sports have come to recognize: With the increased and sought-after visibility also comes added scrutiny and, often, harassment and online abuse targeting some players. Much of it has been racially motivated and directed at players of color across the sports landscape.

Noreen Nasir And Brittany Peterson

