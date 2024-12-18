No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 9 Indiana take one last spin with 1-year QBs Kurtis Rourke and Riley Leonard

By Michael Marot, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

 
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) runs off the field after the team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) runs off the field after the team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti pursued Kurtis Rourke in the transfer portal because he wanted a proven winner. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman wanted Riley Leonard because he thought the former Duke quarterback could win a national championship. So the two programs with vastly different histories made the same choice — betting big on veteran quarterbacks with only one-year of eligibility remaining. The reward comes Friday night when the 10th-seeded Hoosiers visit the seventh-seeded Fighting Irish in the first College Football Playoff game ever played on a college campus. The winner advances to a quarterfinal round matchup against second-seeded Georgia.

