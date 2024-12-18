No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 9 Indiana take one last spin with 1-year QBs Kurtis Rourke and Riley Leonard

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti pursued Kurtis Rourke in the transfer portal because he wanted a proven winner. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman wanted Riley Leonard because he thought the former Duke quarterback could win a national championship. So the two programs with vastly different histories made the same choice — betting big on veteran quarterbacks with only one-year of eligibility remaining. The reward comes Friday night when the 10th-seeded Hoosiers visit the seventh-seeded Fighting Irish in the first College Football Playoff game ever played on a college campus. The winner advances to a quarterfinal round matchup against second-seeded Georgia.