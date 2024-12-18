Lillard and Antetokounmpo won an NBA Cup together. Now, the next challenge: chasing the big prize

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo stood side-by-side during the postgame celebration after the NBA Cup final. Antetokounmpo was holding the MVP trophy. Lillard was holding the bigger trophy. And it was a moment that Lillard had waited a long time to savor. He's been a rookie of the year, a 3-point contest champion, an All-Star MVP, even a member of the league's 75th anniversary team. And while his biggest goal is still winning an NBA championship, the significance of winning the NBA Cup was not lost on the 13-year veteran.