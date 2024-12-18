Lillard and Antetokounmpo won an NBA Cup together. Now, the next challenge: chasing the big prize

By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

 
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) lifts up the NBA Cup while forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), left, and center Brook Lopez (11), right, celebrate after their team's victory in the championship game of the NBA Cup basketball tournament against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) lifts up the NBA Cup while forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), left, and center Brook Lopez (11), right, celebrate after their team's victory in the championship game of the NBA Cup basketball tournament against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Leer en español

LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo stood side-by-side during the postgame celebration after the NBA Cup final. Antetokounmpo was holding the MVP trophy. Lillard was holding the bigger trophy. And it was a moment that Lillard had waited a long time to savor. He's been a rookie of the year, a 3-point contest champion, an All-Star MVP, even a member of the league's 75th anniversary team. And while his biggest goal is still winning an NBA championship, the significance of winning the NBA Cup was not lost on the 13-year veteran.

Tim Reynolds

