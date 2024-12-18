Smith leads Bellarmine against Wyoming after 33-point game

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 1:43 a.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Bellarmine Knights (3-8) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Wyoming after Billy Smith scored 33 points in Bellarmine's 86-82 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Cowboys have gone 4-0 at home. Wyoming is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 0-5 in road games. Bellarmine ranks second in the ASUN with 16.5 assists per game led by Smith averaging 2.5.

Wyoming is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 76.0 points per game, 2.7 more than the 73.3 Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is shooting 52.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cowboys.

Ben Johnson is averaging 13.5 points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  