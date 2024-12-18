South Dakota visits Utah Tech following Forte's 21-point performance

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

South Dakota Coyotes (9-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-10)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Utah Tech after Chase Forte scored 21 points in South Dakota's 89-66 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Trailblazers are 2-2 on their home court. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Samuel Ariyibi paces the Trailblazers with 5.0 boards.

The Coyotes are 1-4 in road games. South Dakota ranks second in the Summit League with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 2.5.

Utah Tech scores 70.0 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 77.7 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariyibi is averaging 7.8 points for the Trailblazers.

Paul Bruns averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 87.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.