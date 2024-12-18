Davis and UT Rio Grande Valley host Southern Utah

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 1:41 a.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-4, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Southern Utah after Cliff Davis scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley's 72-60 victory against the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

The Vaqueros are 4-1 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Thunderbirds are 1-4 on the road. Southern Utah is fourth in the WAC scoring 77.5 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.T. Raimey is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Vaqueros.

Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.3 points for the Thunderbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  