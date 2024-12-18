Utah Tech visits Littlepage-Buggs and Baylor

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 1:42 a.m.

 

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-7) at Baylor Bears (9-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Utah Tech after Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 21 points in Baylor's 71-64 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Bears are 7-0 in home games. Baylor averages 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 29.1 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 1-4 on the road. Utah Tech gives up 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Baylor scores 83.7 points, 9.9 more per game than the 73.8 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech scores 15.1 more points per game (69.7) than Baylor allows to opponents (54.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Bears.

Aaliyah Ibarra is averaging 13.6 points for the Trailblazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

