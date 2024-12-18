UC Riverside Highlanders face the Utah State Aggies, look for 5th straight victory

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5, 2-0 Big West) at Utah State Aggies (1-10)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Highlanders take on Utah State.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 at home. Utah State is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders have gone 3-4 away from home. UC Riverside has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Utah State is shooting 34.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 39.7% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Tarver is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 9.4 points and 2.5 steals.

Shelley Duchemin is averaging 12.9 points for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.