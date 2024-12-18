UC Riverside Highlanders face the Utah State Aggies, look for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 1:41 a.m.

 

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5, 2-0 Big West) at Utah State Aggies (1-10)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Highlanders take on Utah State.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 at home. Utah State is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders have gone 3-4 away from home. UC Riverside has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Utah State is shooting 34.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 39.7% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Tarver is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 9.4 points and 2.5 steals.

Shelley Duchemin is averaging 12.9 points for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  