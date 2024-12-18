Boise State Broncos take on the Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins (9-3) vs. Boise State Broncos (9-2)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman and Boise State square off in Seattle, Washington.

The Broncos have a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Abby Muse averaging 2.6.

The Paladins are 9-3 in non-conference play. Furman is the SoCon leader with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Clare Coyle averaging 4.4.

Boise State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Furman allows. Furman scores 14.3 more points per game (72.6) than Boise State gives up (58.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Kay Naro is averaging 4.6 points for the Broncos.

Kate Johnson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

