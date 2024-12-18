Detroit plays Utah after overtime win

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Utah Jazz (5-20, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Utah Jazz following the Detroit Pistons' 125-124 overtime win against the Miami Heat.

The Pistons have gone 5-7 at home. Detroit averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jazz are 3-10 on the road. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The Pistons average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer makes per game than the Jazz allow (15.1). The Jazz average 109.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 113.8 the Pistons give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Pistons.

John Collins is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Jazz.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (knee), Bobi Klintman: out (calf), Tobias Harris: day to day (hand), Jaden Ivey: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (groin), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.