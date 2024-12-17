Lowry scores late goal to help Winnipeg Jets top San Jose Sharks 4-3

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Adam Lowry scored the winning goal with just over a minute left in regulation, Kyle Connor had two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a third-period deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3. Gabriel Vilardi had three assists and Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists for the Jets. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for San Jose, and Fabian Zetterlund and Macklin Celebrini each added a goal. The Jets trailed 3-2 midway through the third when Connor scored his 19th goal on a power play. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 32 saves. Alexandar Georgiev turned back 29 shots for San Jose.