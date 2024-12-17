Lowry scores late goal to help Winnipeg Jets top San Jose Sharks 4-3

By Gideon Rubin, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 11:42 p.m.

 
Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry, left, celebrates with teammate Dylan DeMelo (2) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Winnipeg won 4-3.

Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry, left, celebrates with teammate Dylan DeMelo (2) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Winnipeg won 4-3. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

5 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Adam Lowry scored the winning goal with just over a minute left in regulation, Kyle Connor had two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a third-period deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3. Gabriel Vilardi had three assists and Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists for the Jets. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for San Jose, and Fabian Zetterlund and Macklin Celebrini each added a goal. The Jets trailed 3-2 midway through the third when Connor scored his 19th goal on a power play. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 32 saves. Alexandar Georgiev turned back 29 shots for San Jose.

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
Gideon Rubin

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  