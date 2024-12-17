Stanford jumps to 19-point lead, holds on to beat Merrimack 74-68

STANFORD, Calif. — Oziyah Sellers scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Maxime Raynaud had his ninth double-double this season — most in Division I — and Stanford blew most of a 19-point first-half lead before the Cardinal beat Merrimack 74-68. Raynaud scored 16 points with 16 rebounds and Jaylen Blakes also scored 16 for Stanford. Adam "Budd" Clark made 14 of 21 from the field and led Merrimack with a career-high 32 points. Blakes hit a 3-pointer to give Stanford the lead for good and spark a 26-7 run that made it 31-12 with 7:19 left in the first half. Becht made a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the second half and Clark followed with a layup to make it a four-point game with 19:12 remaining, but Merrimack got no closer.

