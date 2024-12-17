Ullmark makes 30 saves, Senators win 4th straight with 3-0 win over Kraken

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and the Ottawa Senators won their fourth straight game with a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken. Shane Pinto broke the scoreless tie 8:02 into the second period, and Noah Gregor scored a few minutes later to put the Senators ahead for good. Tim Stutzle made it a three-goal game at 4:18 the third period when he snuck one past Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord for his 11th goal of the season and first since Nov. 30. Daccord finished the night with 24 saves.