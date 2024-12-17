Pastrnak scores in OT as Bruins rally to beat Flames 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta — Former Flame Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist and David Pastrnak scored 4:22 into overtime as the Boston Bruins came from behind on Tuesday night for a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Morgan Geekie and Marc McLaughlin also scored for the Bruins, who have won six of their last eight. Matt Coronato, Nazem Kadri and Ryan Lomberg, with his first of the season, scored for Calgary. Jeremy Swayman, who made 20 stops, has won five of his last six starts. Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf had 31 stops for the Flames.

