Verhulst, Vann lead No. 10 Oklahoma past No. 20 Michigan 72-62 at Jumpman Invitational

By Steve Reed, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 10:03 p.m.

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Payton Verhulst and Skylar Vann each scored 12 points, and No. 10 Oklahoma beat No. 20 Michigan 72-62 at the Jumpman Invitational. Lexy Keys added 11 points and Sahara Williams had 10 for the Sooners, who scored 20 points off 26 Wolverines turnovers. Raegan Beers added 10 rebounds. Mila Holloway scored 20 points to lead Michigan, while Jordan Hobbs had 14 before fouling out in the fourth quarter. It was a close game for the first three quarters, but mistakes finally caught up with the Wolverines.

