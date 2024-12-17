Degenhart's 19 lead Boise State over Texas Southern 82-51

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:37 p.m.

 

BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points as Boise State beat Texas Southern 82-51 on Tuesday night.

Degenhart added 10 rebounds for the Broncos (8-3). Andrew Meadow shot 5 for 13 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. O'Mar Stanley had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 for 6 from the line.

The Tigers (1-9) were led in scoring by Kavion McClain, who finished with 15 points. Jaylin Jackson-Posey added six points for Texas Southern. Jaylen Wysinger also had six points.

Boise State took the lead with 16:15 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Degenhart led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 36-27 at the break.

Boise State extended its lead to 71-37 during the second half, fueled by a 20-3 scoring run.

Boise State hosts Air Force and Texas Southern visits Abilene Christian, both on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

