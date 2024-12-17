Reserves Mike Sharavjamts, Mason Madsen score 15 apiece to lead Utah over Florida A&M 89-59

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:23 p.m.

 

SALT LAKE CITY — Reserves Mike Sharavjamts and Mason Madsen scored 15 points apiece and Utah breezed to an 89-59 victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night.

Sharavjamts buried 6 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers for the Utes (8-2), who won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 8-1 at home. He added four assists. Madsen made 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Ezra Ausar added 12 points for Utah and Lawson Lovering scored 10.

Kaleb Washington hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench to lead the Rattlers (3-6), who fell to 0-6 on the road. Jordan Chatman scored 10.

Sharavjamts scored 13 in the first half to guide Utah to a 50-31 advantage. The Utes shot 55% from the floor and made 8 of 18 from beyond the arc but just 6 of 16 at the free-throw line before the break.

Utah increased its lead to 30 on a Caleb Lohner free throw with 9:45 left to play. Madsen's 3-pointer two minutes later gave the Utes their largest lead at 73-38.

The Utes shot 54.8% overall, made 11 of 29 from distance (37.9%) and 10 of 24 free throws. The Rattlers shot 37.7% overall, made 9 of 27 from distance and 10 of 14 foul shots.

Utah will play Iowa on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Florida A&M travels to play BYU on Friday.

