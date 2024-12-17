Scheffler and McIlroy have easy time as PGA Tour stars beat LIV Golf's Koepka and DeChambeau

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:48 p.m.

 

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Chalk one up for the PGA Tour in its exhibition match against LIV Golf. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had no trouble in beating Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. They needed only 14 holes to win at Shadow Creek and the LIV players never led in any of the three sessions. McIlroy got off to a fast start and made a 40-foot eagle putt with DeChambeau already in close for a look at eagle. DeChambeau wound up missing. The made-for-TV exhibition was a chance to see PGA Tour and LIV stars together for the first time outside the majors.

